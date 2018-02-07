James Martin/CNET

Apple's smart devices are often criticized for exclusively running within its own ecosystem -- but the market doesn't seem to mind.

The electronics giant shipped 8 million Apple Watches in the fourth quarter of 2017, Canalys research shows, which the firm said is a new record for wearables sold by a company during a quarter. Fitbit was the previous record holder, Canalys told CNET, shipping 6.1 million units in the fourth quarter of 2015.

"Apple has won the wearables game," said Jason Low, senior analyst at Canalys. The company shipped 18 million Watch devices throughout 2017, a 54 percent increase on 2016.

While Android Wear competitors, like the Samsung Gear S3 and Huawei's Watch 2, are compatible with both Androids and iPhones, Apple's Watch devices don't work with Android phones. "Despite innovative designs, such as the rotating bezels and circular screens employed by other vendors, Apple has pulled far ahead as it continues to focus on its core iPhone user base," Low added.

Apple's 2017 wearable success is in large part thanks to its September-released Watch Series 3, which added cellular connection -- allowing you to make phone calls from your Watch -- to the product range. Canalys said the Watch did particularly well in the US, Australia and Japan, where major carriers sold it over the holiday season.

In terms of volume, Apple's closest competitor is Chinese company Xiaomi and its inexpensive Mi Bands: In 2017's third quarter, Apple held 23 percent of the market, compared to Xiaomi's 21 percent. Fitbit wasn't far behind though, with a market share of 20 percent.

