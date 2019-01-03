Weak iPhone demand forces Apple to cut revenue forecasts

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple's new lineup of iPhones did not have a happy holiday. And it may bode poorly for the rest of the year.

In a letter to investors, Apple CEO Tim Cook warned that the company's fiscal first-quarter revenue would be weaker than previously expected. It now expects revenue of $84 billion, well below the prior range of $89 billion to $94 billion that it projected in November. Its gross margin is now expected to be 38 percent, a tick below the 38 percent to 38.5 percent range it previously forecast, suggesting a mix shift to lower priced, less profitable products.

A warning from Apple, the most valuable company in the world and one of the most profitable, is a rare occurrence and hasn't happened in at least 15 years. The weaker holiday period -- a critical one in which most of its iPhones are sold -- will fan the flames of the growing belief that Apple is struggling with iPhone fatigue, and sales may be on a downward slide. The company already raised a red flag in November when it said it would stop disclosing how many units it sells each quarter.

The warning is similar in vibe to the concerns Apple endured more than a year ago, when it missed its fiscal fourth-quarter numbers amid an economic downturn. Then-CEO Steve Jobs had to join the call to quell investor fear, reiterating Apple would be fine. (He was right.)

Blame China



This time, the economic downturn isn't in the US. Cook blamed much of the shortfall in China, where the company underestimated the deceleration in the economy. The company saw a decline in sales of iPhones, Macs and iPads in the country.

He also blamed a slowing smartphone market as well as macro factors.

"We believe the economic environment in China has been further impacted by rising trade tensions with the United States," Cook said.

Beyond demand in China, Cook also blamed fewer carrier subsidies, US dollar strength-related price increases in foreign markets and customers taking advantage of cheaper battery replacements as other factors.

Questions about demand

Apple was already fielding questions about demand for its next lineup of iPhones. Last fall, Apple unveiled the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, which offered modest upgrades like a faster processor and, in the case of the Max, a big size increase. The other new product was the lower priced iPhone XR, which came in different colors and cost less than the iPhone XS because of its cheaper components.

Addressing concerns that the new iPhones weren't selling well, Apple said the iPhone XR has been its top-selling iPhone since the launch, we came a month after the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

But the iPhone XR sits in an awkward position. It didn't have the latest and greatest specs to satisfy the hardcore Apple fanboy, but at $750, it is still a fairly expensive upgrade for consumers used to that baseline $650 for a new iPhone.

In the meantime, Apple's older iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models remain available for consumers who don't want to break the bank for a new iPhone.

Apple shares fell 7 percent to $147.02 in post-market trading. Shares were briefly halted before the news came out.

