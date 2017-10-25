CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple warns you to line up early for the iPhone X

If you're planning to buy an iPhone X when it becomes available in stores on Friday, Apple says you should get there well ahead of time.

iphone-8-launch-syd-3

Mazen Kourouche (right) and a friend hoist their iPhone 8s in Sydney.

 Ian Knighton/CNET

Apple's physical stores will have the iPhone X in stock on Friday when it becomes available for preorder online, the company announced in a press release Tuesday, but it encourages customers to arrive early. 

Apple Stores will open at 8 a.m. local time around the world.

Is the advice a consequence of a possible shortage of iPhone X units? Or a way to make sure there are plenty of newsy and photogenic lines Friday morning, something it didn't see with the iPhone 8?

We'll find out Friday.

