Apple's physical stores will have the iPhone X in stock on Friday when it becomes available for preorder online, the company announced in a press release Tuesday, but it encourages customers to arrive early.
Apple Stores will open at 8 a.m. local time around the world.
Is the advice a consequence of a possible shortage of iPhone X units? Or a way to make sure there are plenty of newsy and photogenic lines Friday morning, something it didn't see with the iPhone 8?
We'll find out Friday.
Apple
-
reading•Apple warns you to line up early for the iPhone X
-
Oct 24•Steve Wozniak isn't getting iPhone X on launch day
-
Oct 23•iPhone 8 trade-ins spike ahead of iPhone X, says reseller
-
Oct 23•Upgrading to an iPhone X? Get a head start now
-
Oct 23•New trial may recalculate what Samsung owes Apple for copying iPhone
-
•See All
Discuss: Apple warns you to line up early for the...