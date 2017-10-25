Ian Knighton/CNET

Apple's physical stores will have the iPhone X in stock on Friday when it becomes available for preorder online, the company announced in a press release Tuesday, but it encourages customers to arrive early.

Apple Stores will open at 8 a.m. local time around the world.

Is the advice a consequence of a possible shortage of iPhone X units? Or a way to make sure there are plenty of newsy and photogenic lines Friday morning, something it didn't see with the iPhone 8?

We'll find out Friday.