Apple wants you to get very excited about, oh, the App Store

Please lie here on my chaise-longue and we'll play word association.

When I say "App Store," what word first comes into your mind?

"Whatever," perhaps. Or "Stultifying."

Well, Apple wants to put a stop to those feelings. It wants you to feel that its App Store is an exciting place where you'll find unexpected pleasures.

On Wednesday, you see, Cupertino released four new ads, all designed to make you reassess your App Store experience.

The main ad insists that with iOS 11, which launched on Tuesday, you get an all-new App Store. That may remind you of car ads that promise an all-new Chevy Suburban and you shake your head sadly and mutter: "Yeah, but it's still a Chevy Suburban."

Here, though, Apple wants you to broaden your App Store joys. It encourages you to "find your next favorite app." Which is odd, because I spend some time every day working out how few apps I really need to use.

The ad also wants you to "read great stories, every day." But I either go to Amazon, TMZ or to Donald Trump's Twitter account for that.

It isn't easy to move people on the subject of something so utilitarian as the App Store.

It seems to have been around forever and to have any strong feelings about it seems pointless. Still, Apple's intention is to make it easier to use.

The company has also released three shorter versions of this ad (see below), which focus on one single aspect, such as, oh, karaoke. Because you need to sing your way through life these days.

Ultimately, though, the message here is, "Start Discovering."

Because if you stop discovering, Apple might make less money. And we can't have that.

