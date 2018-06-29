On this podcast, we talk about:
- Apple and Samsung ending their 7-year-long patent war
- Amazon making a push for entrepreneurs to start their own shipping service
- Con artists who go after Uber drivers
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Apple vs. Samsung is finally over, for real this time (The 3:59, Ep. 422)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: Apple vs. Samsung is finally over, for real this time (The 3:59, Ep. 422)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.