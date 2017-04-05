Apple updates Mac Pro specs, promises redesigned model

Screenshot by Dara Kerr/CNET

Mac Pro fans will finally get their wish -- they just need to be a little patient.

Apple said that it is working on a big refresh of its Mac Pro, its powerful desktop computer for professionals, but that it wouldn't come until next year. If you can't wait, Apple also upped the specifications on the current model, according to Buzzfeed.

An Apple spokesman wasn't immediately available for comment.

A new Mac Pro would mark the first big change in more than three years for the machine, which is notable for its cylindrical design and the fact that it's made in the US. In the last few years, Apple has focused more of its attention on its higher selling iPhone and new initiatives like the Apple Watch, and only got around to updating the MacBook Pro last year.

But the Mac Pro has a base of loyal users -- typically graphic artists or other individuals who desire a lot of horsepower for professional purposes -- and many felt left out of the cold.

While there's no word on exact timing, the company was "completely rethinking the Mac Pro," Phil Schiller, the head of marketing for Apple, said in an interview with publications including Buzzfeed. He said that it would be a modular system that could easily be upgraded, and teased a new display to go alongside the desktop.

That's a key point since the current Mac Pro can't be upgraded, something Craig Federighi conceded was a limitation for the product.

For now, the quad-core version of the Mac Pro costs $2,999, while the six-core version costs $3,999.