MacOS Mojave adds Dark Mode and Desktop Stacks at WWDC 2018

Apple's latest operating system for Macs is on its way.

The company on Monday announced the newest version of its MacOS software, called Mojave, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California.

Now Playing: Watch this: Apple's new Mac OS Mojave features dark mode

"Today we're excited to take the Mac a huge leap forward," Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, said on stage.

New features include:

Dark Mode, which makes the software easier on your eyes at night.

Desktop Stacks, which organizes the clutter on your desktop. It brings together file types like documents, PDFs, spreadsheets and more.

Gallery View, a new view in Finder that shows a big preview up top and thumbnails along the bottom. It lets you do things like more easily rotate images. A feature called Quick Actions lets you create password-protected PDFs.



Screenshots are improved. You'll be able to mark them up and adjust them more easily, like you can on an iPhone.

Continuity Camera. In the Keynote app, you can select a photo from your phone and it instantly appears where it needs to be in the slideshow.



Native Apple apps -- like Apple News, Stocks, Home and Voice Memos -- are coming to the Mac.

-- like Apple News, Stocks, Home and Voice Memos -- are coming to the Mac. The Mac App Store gets a redesign, with a focus on editorial picks and discovery.

After years of giving cat-related names to its desktop operating system (Leopard, Lion, Mountain Lion), Apple in 2013 shifted to California-themed titles for future versions of the operating system with OS X 10.9, aka Mavericks. Two years ago, the company dropped the "X" from its computer software, instead making it the cleaner "Mac OS." The particular flavor that launched in 2016 was dubbed Sierra, and its successor was called High Sierra.

Last year's update didn't include major changes but instead featured slight variations from 2016's Sierra. Most of the improvements were performance-focused. Other tweaks included updates to the Safari web browser, a split view and smaller storage footprint for Mail and new organization and editing tools for Photos.

"This year we've made some striking changes to MacOS, and we've left the high country for a place entirely different but no less beautiful," Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, said on stage.

