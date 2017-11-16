Apple under investigation in patent dispute on multiple devices

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

The US International Trade Commission is putting Apple under the microscope again.

The commission, which is already investigating complaints against Apple over its legal spat with Qualcomm, said Tuesday that it's looking into a patent dispute filed by Aqua Connect and Strategic Technology Partners, two tech companies based in Nevada.

The companies claim that Apple stole patented designs to build screen-sharing and remote desktop server features for Macs, iPods, iPhones, iPads and Apple TV. They filed the complaints (PDF) on October 10.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Initially, our product had Apple's full support. But years later, Apple built our technology into its macOS and iOS operating systems without our permission," Ronnie Exley, Aqua Connect's CEO, said in a statement.

Aqua Connect said it wants Apple to stop using its remote server technology on their devices.

The ITC said it would set a target date to complete the investigation within the next 45 days. The commission has the power to ban products from entering the US, which is often enough of a threat that companies will settle their issues out of court.

Correction, 7:56 a.m. PT: The companies that filed the complaint are based in Nevada.