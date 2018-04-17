Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV just got a much cheaper streaming choice (The 3:59, Ep. 386)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Philo, the cheapest live-TV streaming service around, heading to Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV
- The US government dropping the hammer on ZTE, a Chinese phone company
- Facebook's problem with memes and disinformation
Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV just got a much cheaper choice (The 3:59, Ep. 386)
