Apple turns up at CES 2019 in the snarkiest way possible

While Apple isn't at CES 2019 in an official capacity, it's there in spirit, snarking at us from above, looking down on its rivals if you will, via a billboard that's literally haunting the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone".

Ah yes, very good.

At risk of over-explaining the joke, it's a neat twist on the whole "what happens in Vegas" thing, combined with a subtle stab at tech giants who've been a little less responsible with your personal data.

Don't mind me, I'm off to check out a smart doorbell that scans and recognises faces and could potentially send that data to law enforcement agencies in the event of me becoming a runaway fugitive from the law. The future is now.

