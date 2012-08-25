Apple: Trial win means more than money or patents

CNET/Vicki Behringer

Apple is celebrating its patent lawsuit win today and said the verdict sends a clear message that "stealing isn't right."

Samsung may have to pay more than $1 billion in damages, after a jury found the South Korean company infringed on Apple's patents for multiple devices. And Apple is saying justice has been served.

The Cupertino company issued a statement, saying the suit wasn't about the money or the patents, it was about values:

"We are grateful to the jury for their service and for investing the time to listen to our story and we were thrilled to be able to finally tell it. The mountain of evidence presented during the trial showed that Samsung's copying went far deeper than even we knew. The lawsuits between Apple and Samsung were about much more than patents or money. They were about values. At Apple, we value originality and innovation and pour our lives into making the best products on earth. We make these products to delight our customers, not for our competitors to flagrantly copy. We applaud the court for finding Samsung's behavior willful and for sending a loud and clear message that stealing isn't right."

Samsung issued a statement today as well, saying the verdict is a loss for the American public and meant more-expensive phones and less innovation.