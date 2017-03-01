Apple trashes office printers in latest iPad Pro ad

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

You need to print the papers for the court case following your latest ouzo-boozing expedition.

Or perhaps it's the contract offer you've just received from a rival company.

But you're at the office. Once you've pressed "print," anyone might see it. Here, then, is Apple to defend your privacy -- something that Cupertino cares greatly about.

In the latest of its new iPad Pro campaign, Apple claims that its computer-not-computer is perfect for doing clandestine business.

All you need is your iPad Pro and your Apple Pencil. You take both to work, don't you? Doesn't everyone?

You put the document up on the iPad Pro's screen, sign, send and no one needs to know.

Unless, of course, someone just happens to walk by your cubicle and say loudly: "Hey, what's that document you're signing? Are you being charged with public intoxication?"

This ad follows the theme of a campaign in which each ad begins with a real tweet and shows how the iPad Pro can solve the problem.

The ads have already spent some time scoffing at PCs. Now, Apple is asking you to give it money in order to preserve your personal dignity.

Of course, going to your local FedEx Kinko's is a lot cheaper than buying an iPad Pro. Perhaps Apple will do a follow-up ad to explain how the iPad Pro can send packages all over the world.

