James Martin/CNET

If you have been itching for a closer look at Apple's new campus, you may get your chance starting next week.

The visitor center at the new Apple Park campus will open to the public on Nov. 17, according to MacRumors, which cited what it said was an internal email sent to employees Wednesday. That date also appears on an Apple Park sign shared on Twitter on Tuesday that refers to a "grand opening."

Enlarge Image Graham Crowley via Twitter

Apple Park is home to several buildings, most prominently a 2.8 million square foot ring unofficially known as the Spaceship, which boasts four-story curved glass panels, custom aluminum door handles and one of the largest roof-mounted solar farms in the world. It's the new home for more than 12,000 Apple employees, a sizeable chunk of Apple's Cupertino, California, workforce.

The new Apple Park Visitor Center houses its own Apple retail store and Apple's first-ever public cafe, plus an exhibit space.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

