Apple to raise iTunes prices in the UK in apparent counter to Brexit

Enlarge Image Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Apple will increase iTunes prices in the UK in an apparent response to pound's depreciation post-Brexit. The company laid out the plans for its app store in an email to developers on Tuesday, according to The Register and other reports. The cheapest apps increase from 79 pence to £0.99 in a week, and the £1.49 apps will go up to £1.99.

The higher prices are an apparent response to the devaluation of the British pound in the wake of the UK vote to leave the European Union. Price increases will also take place in Turkey and India. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.