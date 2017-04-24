Tim Cook reportedly threatened to pull Uber from app store

James Martin/CNET

It should come as no surprise to anyone that Apple takes the privacy of its iPhone users very seriously.

This is after all the company that famously resisted FBI demands for a backdoor to terrorist's iPhone. So it was understandable that Uber CEO Travis Kalanick might have been a bit anxious before a 2015 with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The reason? Kalanick had been directing his engineers to camouflage a feature in the ride-hailing app that allowed Uber to secretly track iPhone users, even after the app had been deleted from users' phones, according to a wide-ranging profile published Sunday by The New York Times. But Apple was on the ruse.

"So, I've heard you've been breaking some of our rules," Cook reportedly told Kalanick in a calm tone. Cook then demanded Uber stop the deception or face getting yanked from Apple's App store.

Losing access to millions of iPhone users would destroy Uber's business, so Kalanick complied with Cook's demand, the newspaper reported.

This isn't the first time Uber has been accused to using software for nefarious purposes. The company was recently caught using a secretive tool called Greyball to thwart efforts by local authorities to catch the ride-hailing company violating local regulations. The company has since said it would stop using the tool for that purpose.

In 2014, an Uber executive allegedly used an internal feature known as "God View" to track a reporter's location without her knowledge. Uber's use of the tool, which allows employees to see logs of Uber customer activity, suggested "a troubling disregard for customers' privacy," Sen. Al Franken, chairman of the Subcommittee On Privacy, Technology, and the Law, said in a letter to the company.

The resulting backlash led the company to hire a third-party data-privacy expert to review its policies and provide recommendations.

It wasn't immediately clear if Kalanick's meeting with Cook in 2015 was about the "God View" tool.

Representatives for Apple and Uber didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

