Tim Cook on iPhone X: $999 is a 'value price'

And now the real selling has begun.

After Apple presented its new "smartphone of the future," the iPhone X, some worried that the future meant very expensive phones.

After all, the 64GB version of iPhone X costs $999. The only other option -- the 256 GB -- is $1,149. (And that'll be £999 and £1,149 in the UK, and AU$1,579 and AU$1,829 in Australia.)

Apple CEO Tim Cook would like you to know it's really a bit of a bargain.

Appearing on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday, Cook explained: "Well, it's a value price actually for the technology that you're getting."

You see, just as Cook explained last week, Apple doesn't just make products for the rich. It makes products that are keenly priced relative to their exciting technology.

Still, who's going to pay full whack, anyway?

"As it turns out, most people are paying for phones over long periods of time," said Cook. "And so, very few people will pay the full price of the phone initially. Also, most people actually trade in their current phone, and some carriers throw in subsidies and discounts."

Well, there you have it. Cheap as chips, as the Brits would say. But Apple's chips are very sophisticated, simply to make you happier.

Cook was also passionate to insist that Face ID, the means by which you unlock your iPhone X just by looking at it, is perfectly private.

"Once you place your face in the phone, it's in the phone, Apple doesn't have it," he said.

But, of course, some worry that nefarious beings or even law enforcement, will make you stare at your phone so that they can see what's on it and in it. (Apple suggests you squeeze the phone to disable Face ID before you hand it to someone else.)

Cook also talked up the introduction on Tuesday of iOS 11, which will allow some people to use augmented reality for the very first time. He called it "a profound day."

Well, it depends on your depth perception, I suppose. Being able to virtually rearrange your furniture is profound to some and a touch mundane to others.

Still, Cook's job is now to get everyone excited about the X. Which, according to non-scientific research I performed last week, they aren't quite yet.

