Next year's three iPhones could all look like the iPhone X

This year, the all-screen iPhone X was the out-there design of Apple's new iPhones. Next year, it could serve as the model.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a KGI analyst known for his Apple insights, speculates that Apple may release three iPhones in 2018 with full-screen designs like the iPhone X. The predictions were made in a research note later obtained by MacRumors.

According to the note, the iPhones could come in three different sizes:

A 5.8-inch phone with an OLED display (similar to the iPhone X).

A 6.5-inch phone with an OLED display (almost like an iPhone X Plus).

A 6.1-inch phone with an LCD display.

While the two OLED iPhones are predicted to appeal to high-end phone buyers, the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone may be the most affordable option of the group. Kuo predicts that the LCD iPhone may start around $649 to $749 (about £495-£570 or AU$850-AU$980), which is around the price range of an iPhone 8.

Although the OLED iPhones are predicted to get better specs and hardware, all three of the phones are rumored to bring over features from this year's iPhone X, like its TrueDepth camera system and the full-screen design, notch included.

The iPhone X made Apple history by introducing a bold redesign that ditched the iconic home button, alongside Face ID, a new technology to unlock the phone. The iPhone X is also Apple's priciest iPhone by far. Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus retain the familiar home button and design, leaving some Apple-watchers to speculate that the iPhone X is Apple's test run to ease buyers into a new direction.

Kuo has also predicted that Apple's Face ID will come to the iPad Pro and next year's iPhones.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.