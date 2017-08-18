Apple takes on Netflix, HBO and Amazon with a $1 billion budget (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 96)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3
Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn
iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video
YouTube | Livestream | Periscope
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 96
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
APPLE TV SHOWS AND STREAMING NEWS:
Apple set to spend $1 billion on new Hollywood shows
Apple Readies $1 Billion War Chest for Hollywood Programming
ESPN for Apple TV can now live stream four games simultaneously
Walmart's Vudu to get native Apple TV app on Aug. 22
APPLE WATCH SERIES 3 NEWS:
Report: Apple Watch Series 3 enters final testing for end of the year launch
Apple Watch Series 3 Unlikely to Support Direct Phone Calls, but VoIP Calling a Possibility
Apple Watch 3 Won't Have 'Obvious Change' to Form Factor, LTE to Be Main Selling Point
The coming Apple Watch won't need to be linked to an iPhone to make calls or stream music
iPHONE 8 NEWS:
McDonald's promo teases unofficial iPhone 8 design & app mock up
I'm lovin' it - Justin Timberlake version
New Blurry Videos Potentially Show iPhone 8 on Production Line at Factory
iPHONE 7 NEWS:
Rumor: iPhone 7s may be thicker due to glass back replacing aluminum
Apple's glass-backed 'iPhone 7s' rumored to be slightly bigger in all dimensions, except for lens bump
iPhone 7 Remained World's Most Popular Smartphone Model in June Quarter
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter
Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
Discuss: Apple takes on Netflix, HBO and Amazon with...