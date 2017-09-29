Apple takes in more than $13 million in disaster relief

It takes a village, and lots of money, to help the thousands of people affected by the monster hurricanes that ripped through Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands -- as well as the earthquakes in Mexico City. Apple on Thursday said donors have so far contributed more than $13 million in disaster relief through its iTunes and App Store.

The company announced in August that it would make it easy for anyone to contribute to the American Red Cross' relief efforts. You can donate in increments of $5, $10, $25, $50, $100 and $200. One hundred percent of donations will go to the Red Cross relief effort, and you receive a confirmation email after the transaction. Your personal details are not forwarded on to the charity.

Apple itself has also contributed $1 million to the American Red Cross and Unicef for Hurricane Maria relief, $1 million to GlobalGiving for Mexico's earthquake recovery and $5 million to the Hand in Hand telethon, which is aiding a number of relief charities including the Rebuild Texas Fund, Feeding Florida, Habitat for Humanity and the ASPCA.

Apple has set up similar donation campaigns for Hurricane Sandy relief and the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, earthquake and tsunami.

