No, Apple supplier Foxconn isn't scaling back its US factory

Craig Ferguson/Getty Images

Foxconn, an electronics manufacturer that provides parts for Apple, is investing $10 billion in a US factory that could create up to 13,000 jobs, and no, it isn't going back on this. Despite reports saying that the company is scaling back the US factory, Foxconn says it'll stay true to its US investment.

While the factory's original plans were to produce large display panels for TVs, Nikkei Asian Review reports that the factory will be producing smaller screens for tablets and smartphones instead. Although Nikkei originally reported that this could mean Foxconn is investing less in the factory and the local supply chain, Foxconn denies this.

Foxconn told Nikkei that "it is fully committed to this significant investment" and the amount of $10 billion has not changed. Nikkei has updated its story to reflect this.

The White House has put pressure on big electronics companies like Foxconn and Apple to manufacture more products in the US. Foxconn's US factory is seen as a win for the White House because it has the potential to create a lot of jobs, but it could also set the precedent for more tech companies to open up US factories.

Foxconn didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.