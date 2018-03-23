Apple store's glass facade proves fatal to Chicago birds

Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET

Smacking headlong into glass walls is a problem for visitors to Apple properties, both human and avian.

The fancy new Apple Store location on Michigan Avenue in Chicago has a huge, impressive-looking glass facade that offers striking vistas of the river. Unfortunately the view is a killer in more ways than one.

"Birds flying near the river soon became a problem as they crashed into the Apple store's soaring all-glass facade and plunged to their deaths," according to a report in the Chicago Business Journal.

The report echos earlier news of Apple's own workers at its new Silicon Valley headquarters walking into glass walls as they stare into their iPhones.

The Chicago store has been lauded by architecture critics for its innovative design, but issues have emerged since it opened last September. Other complaints mentioned in the report include cracks appearing prematurely in the glass facade and a "huge number of steps" between street level and the sales floor, posing a potential falling hazard to customers.

Apple did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

