Apple Store down ahead of iPhone event

Following its usual ritual, the Apple Store is temporarily offline in advance of the company's iPhone event, due to start today at 10 a.m. PT at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Apple is expected to announce three new iPhones -- iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus -- but no one knows for sure. The iPhones are likely to offer new features including face recognition technology, a revamped screen and, most excitingly, animojis.

In addition to the new iPhone, Apple is also expected to announce a 4K Apple TV, the Apple Watch Series 3, updated AirPods and much more. It's also the first public event to take place at Apple's futuristic new campus.

You can follow all of CNET's coverage of the event by reading our live blog. CNET will open its live blog to comments an hour ahead of the event.