Apple Store down ahead of iPad event

Screenshot/Katie Collins

The online Apple Store went down ahead on Tuesday ahead of the company's iPad event in Brooklyn, New York.

Apple pulling down its offline store is part of its standard launch day procedure -- when it pops back up it's sure to list all the newly announced products. The company unveiled its 2018 lineup of iPhones back in September, and it's now expected to refresh its iPad and MacBook Pros.

Here's a recap of what Apple is anticipated to announce in Brooklyn. Note that these are all rumored -- nothing is confirmed:

Redesigned iPad Pros with Face ID , along with a new Apple Pencil



, along with a A new MacBook Air successor



A new Mac Mini (based on an August report)

(based on an August report) Additional Mac hardware refreshes: We wouldn't be surprised to see the existing iMac and 12-inch MacBook products get updated 2018 Intel CPUs. Whether Apple will announce that on stage or wait for its online store to unveil the news after the event is anyone's guess, however.

Apple announced the event a few weeks ago with a whole variety of different invitation designs. The event will take place at Brooklyn Academy of Music, which hosts theater, dance, music and other programs throughout the year. It's the second time this year Apple has hosted a launch event outside its Silicon Valley home, following its education event in Chicago in March.

Now playing: Watch this: New MacBook Air, 2018 iPad Pro and our other Apple event...

Follow CNET's live blog for real-time coverage of the Brooklyn iPad event.

The new iPad Pro: Everything we know so far