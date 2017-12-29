Here's Apple's huge apology for slowing down your old iPhone

It's still amazing to think that a seeming conspiracy theory was true: On Dec. 20, Apple admitted it had been secretly slowing down iPhones as their batteries aged. The company's explanation: The throttled speeds kept those phones from unexpectedly shutting down.

That explanation wasn't enough for some, who accused Apple of quietly driving people to upgrade their phones to fill the company's coffers. Several lawsuits are already on the books.

Now, just over a week later, Apple has issued a formal apology to its customers which tackles that accusation head-on -- plus an inexpensive $29 battery replacement that, Apple promises, will immediately return an iPhone 6 or later phone to its original performance. The new batteries will be available in January and through 2018, the company wrote Thursday.

In addition, Apple says it will issue an iOS software update with features "that give users more visibility into the health of their iPhone's battery, so they can see for themselves if its condition is affecting performance."

"We have never — and would never — do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades. Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that," writes Apple.

"We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologize."

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

You can read Apple's full letter to customers below, and read more about Apple's battery slowdown in our FAQ and Apple's official guide.