Apple slices jobs in consulting arm

A handful of workers were laid off, according to one worker who said he lost his job Wednesday. The iServices unit is a group within Apple that creates Web sites and does consulting work for outside companies.
Apple confirmed that there were layoffs but did not provide a number.
"Apple continually reviews its business to ensure we are operating at maximum efficiency," the company said in a statement. "As part of this ongoing evaluation, we have restructured the iTools/iServices group to more effectively run our business and serve our customers."
An Apple representative added that the restructuring is not an indication that any broader cuts are looming.
Despite a tough holiday selling season, Apple workers have remained immune to the large-scale job cuts that have hit other computer makers, including Dell Computer, Compaq Computer, Hewlett-Packard and Gateway.
Apple Chief Financial Officer Fred Anderson said in January that the company was looking to avoid widespread job cuts.
"We are not planning an across-the-board layoff," Anderson said at the time. "We don't want to mortgage the future."
