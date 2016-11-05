Apple slashes prices of USB-C adapters for MacBook Pro

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

Those MacBook Pro dongles are now a lot cheaper.

Apple on Friday cut the pricing for connectors for its MacBook Pro. The offer will run through the end of the year.

Apple also lowered the price of the new LG displays announced last week by 25 percent. The LG UltraFine 5K display, will cost $974 when it becomes available in December, while the LG UltraFine 4K display will cost $524 through the end of the year.

The new MacBook Pros, unveiled last week, removed the traditional USB and other ports in favor of USB-C. The move angered many power users and meant that people had to buy dongles to use their old equipment -- or even to plug their iPhone 7s into the new MacBooks.

The MacBook Pro update, which also adds a Touch Bar instead of a touchscreen, was the first major design change made by Apple in over four years. Many creative professionals have long favored Macs for work, but Apple's changes to make its devices thinner and lighter by ditching traditional connectors could cause it to lose some customers.

Apple has lowered pricing for dongles by as much as 52 percent, in the case of the USB-C to traditional USB adapter. That item previously retailed for $19 but now costs $9. Its priciest connectors, the USB-C VGA multiport adapter and the USB-C digital AV multiport adapter, were cut to $49 from $69.

Apple said it will not include USB-C power adapters or the USB-C charge cable in the offer.

"We recognize that many users, especially pros, rely on legacy connectors to get work done today and they face a transition," Apple said in a statement. "We want to help them move to the latest technology and peripherals, as well as accelerate the growth of this new ecosystem. Through the end of the year, we are reducing prices on all USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 peripherals we sell, as well as the prices on Apple's USB-C adapters and cables."

Here are the full pricing details.

For Apple branded adapters:

USB-C to USB Adapter from $19 to $9

Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter from $49 to $29

USB-C to Lightning Cable (1m) from $25 to $19

USB-C to Lightning Cable (2m) from $35 to $29

USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter from $69 to $49

USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter from $69 to $49

For third-party adapters and peripherals:

SanDisk Extreme Pro SD UHS-II Card USB-C Reader from $49 to $29

All other third party USB-C peripherals about 25 percent off (that includes the LG displays)

Update at 3:30 p.m. PT: Adds info about LG display pricing.