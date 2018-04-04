CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple sends iOS 11.4 to software developers

The new operating system for iPhones and iPads went out this week, the week after the company publicly released its last update to iOS.

The illuminated Apple logo shines through a window in the Chicago Apple Store as people line up inside. On the window, skyscrapers in the city are reflected. Apple released an early version of iOS 11.4 to developers Monday.

Apple has released an early version of iOS 11.4 to developers. 

 James Martin

Although Apple just released iOS 11.3 to the public on Thursday, it's already got the ball rolling on the next update to its operating system for iPhones and iPads -- iOS 11.4. 

On Monday, the company sent the newest update to software developers, who will serve as early testers of the software. According to 9to5Mac, iOS 11.4 developers will be looking for features that support wireless charging with Apple's AirPower and the smart device control center HomeKit, as well as a new product called Messages on iCloud. 

More details will emerge as developers pore over the software and the notes that come with it. For now, Mac users will have to content themselves with the upgrades in 11.3, which include more animojis, augmented reality that works when your phone is turned horizontally and more privacy features.

