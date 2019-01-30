Apple says there are more than 900 million iPhones in the wild

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple may not share how many iPhones it sells each quarter anymore. But it did offer a tantalizing tidbit as part of its latest earnings.

The consumer electronics giant has an active install base of more than 900 million iPhones, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestra said on a conference call with analysts on Tuesday. The number is up year over year, with 75 million units added to the total over the last 12 months, he said.

The number offers a little clarity on the health of Apple's iPhone business, which suffered a 15 percent decline in revenue in the fiscal first quarter. But be wary of these types of numbers: companies tend to cherrypick the statistics they share to put their business in the most favorable light.

Maestra said Apple would share the active installed base figure "periodically."