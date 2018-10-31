Apple says there are 100 million Macs out in the wild

Sarah Tew/CNET

While kicking off the Apple Event Tuesday, Tim Cook noted Macs hit a new milestone.

The Mac now has an active install base of 100 million, Cook said.

He also said that more than half of Mac buyers around the world are new to Mac.

