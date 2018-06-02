CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple says no thanks to EU hearing on tax evasion

However, the iPhone maker says it would be happy to answer questions privately.

Apple doesn't want to talk taxes, at least not publicly, at an EU special committee hearing.

Apple has turned down an invite to testify before a European Parliament special committee on tax evasion, saying it doesn't want to prejudice its appeal of an EU ruling that the iPhone maker must pay almost $15 billion in back taxes to Ireland.

Sven Giegold, a member of the European Parliament from Germany, released Apple's letter to the special committee on Twitter on Friday.

In 2016, the EU ordered the Apple to pay almost $15 billion in back taxes to Ireland. The EU believes Ireland hasn't been collecting enough taxes and instead has been giving companies like Apple too big of a break on its already low 12.5 percent tax rate. Both Apple and Ireland are appealing the EU fine

In the letter to the special committee, Apple offers to speak with Parliament members privately.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

