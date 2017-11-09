Apple says it offered to help FBI with Texas shooter's phone

Getty Images

Apple offered to help the FBI with an encrypted phone belonging to Texas church shooter Devin Patrick Kelley after learning the bureau was having trouble getting into the mass shooter's smartphone.

Apple said its overture came after the company learned of the FBI's failed efforts to access the handset's data during a press conference Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear what model of phone was recovered from Kelley, who killed himself after killing 26 people and injured 20 more at a Texas church on Sunday.

"Our team immediately reached out to the FBI after learning from their press conference on Tuesday that investigators were trying to access a mobile phone," Apple said in a statement Wednesday. "We offered assistance and said we would expedite any legal process they send us."

Apple and the FBI have a history of tense relations since a bureau investigation into a shooter who attacked an office party in San Bernardino, California, in December 2015. In that case, the US Department of Justice sought a court order to force Apple to write software that would unlock the shooter's iPhone C without the passcode. The Justice Department dropped the case after a contractor it hired found a way to unlock the phone without Apple's help.

Apple said it works with law enforcement every day, offering training to agents on the devices and how to quickly request information from Apple.

Apple won't provide law enforcement officials with the tools to unlock the phone, but it will provide iCloud data when compelled by a court order.

It wasn't immediately clear if the FBI would take Apple up on its offer. Representatives for the FBI and Justice Department didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

