Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

James Martin/CNET

Are you happy with your AirPods?

Or do you prefer not sticking things inside your ears, but fear Beats headphones aren't quite up to your exalted standards?

Rumor has it that Apple might be thinking of you.

According to KGI Securities analyst and regular Apple commentator Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is creating over-the-ear headphones for release this year.

In an investors note seen by Apple Insider, Kuo claims these headphones will be high-end and all new.

Might this mean that Apple will create headphones with its own branding, rather than that of its Beats subsidiary?

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This would be a moving, yet perhaps logical development. With the launch of the HomePod, Apple has squarely emphasized its audio credentials.

AirPods -- which are said to get their second iteration this year -- have also been widely praised.

Moreover, some believe that the Beats brand is all branding and insufficient audio expertise.

There's something about over-the-ear headphones that promises a more enclosed audio perfection. Why wouldn't Apple, then, try to enter the high-end headphones market?

Of course, this allows us to speculate how much Apple might charge for such an allegedly sophisticated item.

My money's on $499.99. And I bet they'll only come in white or black.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.