Apple reportedly plans to launch three iPhones in 2019

Apple will reportedly launch a trio of new iPhones in 2019, despite its recent sales warning to investors and hints of production cuts for its 2018 models

The 2019 models will include a successor to the budget iPhone XR and new camera features, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing unnamed sources.

The highest-end model will have a triple rear camera and the others will include double rear cameras, according to the Journal. The former matches a render leaked on Twitter last weekend.

The Cupertino, California, company is sticking with LCD for the budget model despite weak XR sales, the report noted, in part because it's been in the production pipeline for months and altering that plan is difficult.

It may shift completely to the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens seen in 2018's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in 2020, according to the Journal.

At the end of November, Apple said the XR had been its top-selling iPhone since it launched a month previously. On Tuesday, CEO Tim Cook talked up the company's culture of innovation and long-term health in an interview.