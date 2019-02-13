Apple may unveil subscription news service March 25 -- but no AirPods

Apple is expected to unveil its news subscription service at an event March 25 at its Cupertino, California, campus, Buzzfeed said in a report Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. But don't expect to see revamped Airpods or a new iPad Mini, the report said.
Apple declined to comment.
The iPhone maker's spin on a "Netflix for news" has been expected since Apple bought news subscription aggregator Texture last year. It's part of a push by the company to build up its services chops, as sales of its all-important iPhone have begun to sputter.
Apple has also made headlines with eyebrow-raising deals for a rumored TV service, lining up big-name projects with Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, M. Night Shyamalan and Steven Spielberg, among many others.
An unveiling of the news subscription service is expected to headline the event March 25 at the company's Apple Park campus, in the Steve Jobs Theater, according to the report. It added that two other highly anticipated announcements -- next-generation AirPods and a new iPad Mini -- will be no-shows.
That would put the focus on subscription services. In addition to iTunes and its App Store, the company already operates Apple Music, a monthly subscription service for all-you-can-eat tunes on demand. And its rumored video service -- the expected home for all the TV and movie projects Apple has scooped up -- is expected this spring as well, according to reports.
Apple's news subscription service was in the news earlier Tuesday. A report from The Wall Street Journal cited sources saying Apple is asking publishers to agree to such terms as letting the tech giant keep half the service's revenue.
