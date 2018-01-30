Apple reportedly halves iPhone X early 2018 production target

CNET

Apple reportedly notified suppliers on Monday that it is halving its iPhone X production target for the first three months of the year.

The company was expecting to produce 40 million units of the iPhone X in the first quarter, but has now revised the figure to 20 million, Nikkei reported without citing a source.

The report comes almost a week after an analyst said Apple would kill off the iPhone X when the next flagship iPhone hits the market later this year. The iPhone X is the company's most expensive phone to date, with a price tag of $999 (£999, AU$1,579).

Apple would want to avoid dropping the price of the iPhone X so that it doesn't sabotage sales of other models, said KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The company's production target for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 remains at 30 million units for the first quarter of the year, Nikkei reported, showing no change from when predictions were first published in November.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.