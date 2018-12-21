Apple halts some iPhone sales in Germany during Qualcomm patent dispute

Aris Oikonomou/Getty Images

Apple is pausing sales of some older iPhones in Germany during a patent fight with chipmaker Qualcomm.

On Thursday, the District Court of Munich found that Apple infringed Qualcomm's technology for power savings in smartphones and ruled that the iPhone maker must halt sales of the device in Germany, according to Qualcomm's release.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment but told CNBC it plans to appeal the ruling, which would mean the court's injunction against sales wouldn't immediately go into effect. Apple said, though, that during the appeals process, it won't sell the older iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 at its 15 retail stores in Germany, according to CNBC.

The recent iPhone XS models and iPhone XR will still be for sale, Apple told CNBC, and all iPhone models will still be available through carriers and third-party retailers in Germany.

Qualcomm's allegedly infringed patent enables smartphones to use power more efficiently and can extend a phone's battery life.

"Two respected courts in two different jurisdictions just in the past two weeks have now confirmed the value of Qualcomm's patents and declared Apple an infringer, ordering a ban on iPhones in the important markets of Germany and China," Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel at Qualcomm, said in a release. The company declined to comment further.

The German ban comes after Qualcomm won preliminary injunctions earlier this month in a Chinese court, which ordered four of Apple's Chinese subsidiaries to stop importing or selling iPhones due to patent infringement. The patents involved technology that lets iPhone users adjust and reformat the size and appearance of photographs, and manage applications using a touchscreen when viewing, navigating and dismissing applications, according to Qualcomm.

The two companies have been fighting over patents since January 2017, when Apple filed suit against Qualcomm for roughly $1 billion, saying the company didn't offer fair licensing terms for its technology. Apple wants to pay less to use Qualcomm technology in its devices. Qualcomm, the world's biggest provider of mobile chips, responded by suing Apple for patent infringement and seeking a ban on iPhone sales. The company maintains that no modern handset, including the iPhone, would've been possible without its cellular technologies.

In April, Qualcomm said it hoped to reach a settlement with Apple. The chipmaker lowered the cap on royalties it charges handset makers for using its technology in an effort to solve the dispute. But in September, Qualcomm accused Apple of stealing confidential information and trade secrets and providing that info to rival chipmaker Intel.

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

Apple: See what's up with the tech giant.