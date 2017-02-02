​Apple reportedly designing its own chip for Mac laptops

Apple/Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Apple is reportedly designing a chip for Mac laptops that could boost battery life while also helping it achieve more independence from Intel chips, which are currently the brains of devices.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said Wednesday that Apple is working on a chip for Mac laptops that would "take on more of the functionality" handled now by Intel chips. Codenamed T310, the chip is said to be similar to the ARM-based one it developed to power the Touch Bar in the 2016 MacBook Pro.

Bloomberg added that the chip, which would also be ARM-based, went into development last year and "would handle some of the computer's low-power mode functionality. The new chip would reportedly take on low-power mode function, which would conserve power and potentially translate to a boost in battery life.

It would also make MacBooks look a lot more like iPhones and iPads, in which Apple uses its own chips.

An Apple representative declined to comment.

