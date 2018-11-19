Apple reportedly cuts production orders for iPhone XS, XS Max and XR

Apple reduced production orders for all three 2018 iPhone models in recent weeks, a report said Monday.
We already knew the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR haven't sold as well as analysts expected, but the Wall Street Journal reported that the cuts created havoc for its suppliers, citing anonymous sources.
Low demand and Apple's decision to offer three three new models (it traditionally released two each year until 2017) made it difficult to anticipate production requirements, the report said.
Major iPhone suppliers Qorvo, Lumentum Holdings and Japan Display cut their quarterly profit estimates last week, citing an order reduction from a large customer -- Apple accounts for a third to half of those companies' revenue, the Journal notes.
Foxconn, the largest Chinese iPhone assembly company, cut overtime hours usually available for its workers during peak production periods.
The XR -- the cheapest of the 2018 models -- has proven especially challenging. It was previously reported that Apple cancelled an XR production boost and the Journal wrote that the company told suppliers that it cut its production plan further.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
