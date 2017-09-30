Apple reportedly buys French computer vision startup

Regaind/Screenshot by CNET

Apple has reportedly acquired a computer vision startup that could help organize that mess of a photo library on your iPhone.

France-based Regaind makes software that will "extract game-changing insights from your images," according to its website. Some of its offerings, which are powered by artificial intelligence, include recognizing duplicate shots, selecting the best image from a set of similar shots, and facial recognition.

TechCrunch on Friday cited "multiple sources" saying Apple has already acquired the company, but the terms of the deal remain unknown. Neither Apple nor Regaind immediately replied to a request for confirmation and comment on the reported acquisition.

It's not hard, however, to see how Regaind's technology could bolster Apple's ongoing efforts to put more AI into its Photos app on its mobile software, iOS. And this would be just the latest company gobbled up by Apple to help with AI. Last year, it reportedly acquired both machine learning startup Turi and Emotient, which specializes in reading human emotions using face-tracking tech.