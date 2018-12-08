Apple reportedly amps up music push with Platoon acquisition

Alexander Pohl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Apple has reportedly acquired London-based creative services company Platoon.

The firm, which develops new musicians, has made a deal with the Cupertino, California, company, Music Business Worldwide reported Friday.

It was founded in 2016 by former Apple employee Denzyl Feigelson and LoveFilm co-founder Saul Klein.

Feigelson will lead the company's team in London, and it'll support artists around the world with Apple's backing, a source told MBW, but artists will remain free to sign with any label and distribute their music on whichever platform they wish.

Platoon previously worked with US musician Billie Eilish and the UK's Stefflon Don and Jorja Smith.

Apple declined to comment, while Platoon couldn't be contacted.

It's the latest hint that Apple is expanding its reach in the music industry. Among other recent developments: Devices using Amazon's Alexa will work with Apple Music from Dec. 17, and the company reportedly bought music analytics startup Asaii, which is trying to "find the next Justin Bieber," back in October.

