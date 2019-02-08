Apple releases update to fix Group FaceTime eavesdropping bug

James Martin/CNET

Apple has released a software update that fixes a Group FaceTime bug revealed in late January that allowed users to eavesdrop on each other.

On Thursday, Apple released iOS 12.1.4 for the iPhone 5S and later, iPad Air and later, and iPod touch 6th generation.

Last week, Apple turned off Group FaceTime after a bug was identified that allowed iPhone users to call another device via the FaceTime video chat service and hear audio on the other end before the recipient has answered the call. It essentially turned any iPhone into a hot mic without the user's knowledge.

Apple on Friday said it had fixed the vulnerability on its servers and that it would issue a software update to re-enable Group FaceTime this week. Apple also apologized to users who were affected and said it takes the security of its products "extremely seriously."

Release notes for iOS 12.1.4 say a "logic issue existed" in Group FaceTime and that it was fixed "with improved state management." As of 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, Apple's System Status page notes that Group FaceTime service has been restored.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

