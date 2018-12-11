On this podcast, we talk about:
- Apple facing a potential ban in China, thanks to Qualcomm.
- Qualcomm throwing shade at Apple and Intel during its Snapdragon Tech Summit.
- How the EU is clamping down on Silicon Valley with more regulation.
Apple, Qualcomm legal battle heats up in China (The 3:59, Ep. 501)
