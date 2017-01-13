Apple plans to offer TV shows like 'Westworld' by end of 2017

Up Next Russell Wilson is social media's most valuable US athlete

Enlarge Image Photo by HBO

Apple is aiming to become a bigger player in Hollywood, according to a Wall Street Journal report, and "has been talks with veteran producers in recent months about buying rights to scripted television programs" that subscribers to Apple's $10-a-month music streaming service could access.

The move is reportedly part of an effort to raise the profile of Apple Music, which has been growing (revenue was up 22 percent in the quarter ending September 24) but still lags well behind Spotify in terms of total subscribers, and help offset slowing sales of iPhone and iPads.

Some other takeaways from the Journal report:

The shows Apple is looking to develop are reportedly comparable to HBO's "Westworld" and Netflix's "Stranger Things."

While Apple's planning tom make a significant investment in creating original programming and possibly movies, "it doesn't appear" that it's ready to sink the huge sums it would require to compete with Netflix and Amazon's Prime Video.

Apple hasn't bought any scripted content yet.

This could "mark a significant turn in strategy for Apple as it starts to become more of a media company, rather than just a distributor of other companies' media." Until now, it's been limited to producing a series about Dr. Dre, the rapper turned Apple music exec, that's scheduled to appear later this year.

Apple hopes "to start offering original scripted content by the end of 2017."

We've reached out to Apple for a comment, and will update this post if we get one.