Apple Pencil will work with the new iPad

Apple is bringing its Apple Pencil stylus to more of its iPads.

The tech giant on Tuesday said the stylus will now be compatible with a newly revealed 9.7-inch iPad, that starts at $329 for consumers. The company also unveiled more features for its Pages app, to allow users to write or add marks on documents and add illustrations to new digital books.

The Pencil will continue to cost $99 (though it will cost $10 less for schools). Logitech will also sell a $49 Pencil alternative called Crayon.

The changes were revealed at Apple's education-focused presentation at the Lane Tech College Prep High School on Chicago's north side, where the tech giant was expected to announce new educational services and devices, including a cheaper iPad targeted at schools.

Apple is likely hoping to use the event to inject more momentum in its educational offerings, after Google's Chromebooks have taken over the education market and iPad sales have slumped.

Apple first came out with the Pencil in September 2015, offering it as a more precise way of interacting with its iPad Pro tablet. But, the Pencil's popularity so far has been limited, since Apple has made it compatible with only those higher-end devices, which start at $649, and kept the price of the Pencil itself at just under $100.

Ahead of Tuesday's event, Apple was rumored to either introduce a new, cheaper Pencil, or make it compatible with more of its less pricey tablets.

Apple was late to the stylus game, with Microsoft bringing the device to its Surface tablets and Samsung adding it to its Note smartphones years earlier. But, co-founder Steve Jobs had mocked the technology when he announced the original iPhone in 2007, which may have slowed Apple's eventual adoption of it. "Nobody wants a stylus. So let's not use a stylus," Jobs said at the time, complaining that the accessory is annoying to carry around and store.

First published at 8:21 a.m. PT.

Updated, 8:45 a.m. PT: Adds more details throughout.