Apple Pay nabs ING Direct and Macquarie Bank in Australia

Enlarge Image ING Direct

Macquarie Bank and ING Direct are the latest banks to team up with Apple Pay, joining ANZ, American Express and a number of smaller banks.

Apple Pay is Apple's contactless payment system, relying on your iPhone or Apple Watch rather than an NFC chip in a card to make tap-and-go payments.

"At ING DIRECT we are digital-first, and increasingly mobile-first. Our customers are the most digitally engaged of any bank in this country, with 74% of their interactions with us through our mobile app," said ING Direct's Executive Director John Arnott.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Bank, NAB and Westpac -- three quarters of Australia's "big four" banks -- are still chasing access to the iPhone's NFC chip to use their own contactless payment platforms. The ACCC recently denied the three banks the right to collectively bargain with Apple, which stymied their efforts to tap into the iPhone's NFC themselves. You can read our full explainer on why it matters for Apple Pay in Australia right here.

Still, Apple Pay has faced an uphill battle in Australia compared to the US, due to our comparatively mature contactless payment ecosystem.