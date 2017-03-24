Apple patent points to a possible iPhone-powered laptop

Apple

Apple may eventually let you find out if an iPhone is all the computer power you need.

A US patent application filed in September 2016 points to an accessory that look like a traditional clamshell laptop, but has an iPhone-sized slot instead of a touchpad. The patent suggests the iPhone could potentially handle the processing part as well as touch input and wireless communications.

The patent also includes a design where the screen is replaced with an iPad, similar to designs like the Incipio ClamCase Bluetooth keyboard, but with the addition of a touchpad below the keyboard. Apple's current iPad Pro models can be used with an optional keyboard, though they currently lack a touchpad, too.

With tablet sales continuing to shrink, this could extend the usefulness of an entry-level iPad like the one announced earlier this week, particularly for the education market. Apple faces stiff competition in that space, particularly from new Google Chromebooks that feature touchscreens and access to the Google Play app store.