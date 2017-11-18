Shara Tibken/CNET

You no longer have to be an Apple employee or journalist to visit the company's fancy new campus.

The Apple Park Visitor Center in Cupertino, California, opened to the public at 9 a.m. PT on Friday. CNET got a peek at the building an hour before dozens of Apple fans poured through the glass doors.

Anyone who's been in a redesigned Apple Store will find the decor familiar. The visitor center has a cafe with the same Caffe Macs coffee Apple employees drink, a store where you can check out the iPhone X and other devices, an exhibition area and a rooftop terrace that gives you a view of the spaceship office building where employees work.

Shara Tibken/CNET

But this location offers a couple of things others don't: Apple Park schwag like T-shirts, tote bags and baseball caps, and a specially designed, 11,000-pound aluminum alloy model of the campus in the exhibition space. Hold an iPad in front of the model and an augmented reality app will let you peer inside the spaceship campus, fitness center or other areas of Apple Park.

"We had people hanging off the top of the building with 360 cameras," and the company flew drones to capture the imagery for the app, said Peter Russell-Clarke, an Apple industrial designer.

Those baseball caps? Also specially created by Apple's designers. The typical metal button at the top of the hat is missing so your Beats headphones fit more smoothly, said Enrique Atienza, the senior market director who oversees Apple's US stores.

Shara Tibken/CNET

Apple's flashy new $5 billion campus was one of the last projects worked on by company co-founder Steve Jobs before his death in October 2011. The famously detail-oriented leader had envisioned Apple's new headquarters as a beacon of innovation and a place for the company's employees to continue their efforts to release groundbreaking products. Apple has seen its headcount balloon since its early years, and has outgrown its offices at 1 Infinite Loop, which hold about 2,800 employees. Apple Park can hold 12,000.

The new campus has custom-built door handles, thousands of trees and a 100,000-square-foot fitness and wellness facility that boasts a two-story yoga room laid out in custom distressed stone. It also has a flashy new building, called the Steve Jobs Theater, to hosts its product launches, including that of the iPhone X event in September.

