Apple has ordered an original drama series based on science fiction writer Isaac Asimov's novel Foundation.
The series comes from Skydance Television, which is responsible for other shows, such as Netflix's Grace and Frankie and Altered Carbon.
Foundation, published in 1951, was the first of a series. The premise dealt with preserving knowledge during an oncoming dark age.
Discuss: Apple orders drama series based on Isaac Asimov's Foundation
