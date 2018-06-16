Apple, Oprah commit to multi-year content partnership deal

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Apple is binge-collecting celebrities as it continues to expand its streaming content footprint. The latest is megastar Oprah Winfrey, who signed up for a multi-year content partnership with Apple.

"Together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world," Apple said in a statement Friday.

Winfrey already runs her own cable network, OWN, but this deal will bolster Apple's streaming video offerings as it prepares to compete with Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.

Apple didn't share details of the possible content under development. Winfrey has a history as a talk-show host, but has worked extensively in film and television as a producer and actress, including appearances in The Color Purple, Beloved and A Wrinkle in Time.

Apple is freely spending from its reported $1 billion war chest for content, striking television series deals involving Kristin Wiig, Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams. The company is also reportedly near a deal for an animated feature film from Irish studio Cartoon Saloon.

There is still an open question about how Apple will deliver all this new content to viewers. We've contacted the company for comment and will update this story when we get a response.