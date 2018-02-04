Sarah Tew/CNET

For some iPhone users, seven isn't a lucky number.

Apple is offering free repairs to owners of the "small percentage" of iPhone 7 devices that are displaying a No Service notice even when cell service is available, the company said in a post late Friday.

The company said the status bar glitch is the result of a faulty component on the gadget's main logic board.

The problem phones were manufactured between September 2016 and 2018 and sold in the US (including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands), Hong Kong, Japan, China and Macao, Apple said. Three model numbers are eligible for the gratis fix. In the US, Hong Kong and Macao, the model number to look for on the back of your phone is A1660. In Japan, A1779. In China it's A1660, A1780.

If you think you're the unlucky owner of a prank-playing iPhone 7, you can check out Apple's page to see how to go about making your device behave.